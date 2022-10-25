57.5 F
Updated:

Independent endorsed by mobility-access advocacy group

Arlington County Board candidate Adam Theo has been endorsed by Sustainable Mobility for Arlington County.

“Theo talks the talks, walks the walk and knows his stuff,” the advocacy organization said. “He is passionate, engaged, thoughtful and knowledgeable – [and] would be a sustainable-mobility champion on the board.”

Based on responses to a candidate questionnaire distributed to County Board candidates, “Theo’s policy stances throughout . . . are a cut above the rest,” the organization said. “Our elected officials need to not just implement good transportation policies, they need to be able to explain them in an effective way when questioned.”

Theo, an independent, shares the ballot with independent Audrey Clement and incumbent Democrat Matt de Ferranti.

For information on the endorsement, see the Website at https://susmo.org/county-board-endorsement-2022/.

