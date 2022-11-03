Incumbent: Victory in County Board race not guaranteed

As the days ticked down to a final verdict from voters, Matt de Ferranti became his own canary in the coal mine.

“I do not know for sure that we will win,” the incumbent County Board member warned the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s rank-and-file on Nov. 2, asking for last-minute all-hands-on-deck support to stave off what could be the first dent in Democrats’ County Board monopoly in nearly a decade.

“You can make a difference,” de Ferranti said at the monthly committee meeting, asking members to take a shift in countywide home-to-home canvassing Nov. 5-6. “This is in our hands. It is about us, together. [Let’s] work our hearts out.”

De Ferranti told the Democratic Committee, as he has told others, that he is fielding numerous calls from constituents who say they are reliable Democratic voters but will be voting against him this year to express their anger over the proposed Missing Middle housing policy. Most of those voters are gravitating to independent Audrey Clement, who has made opposition to Missing Middle the calling card of her most recent of many campaigns for office.

An upset seems unlikely, as the Democratic sample ballot is likely to carry de Ferranti to victory over Clement and independent Adam Theo. But where, a month ago, some insiders were predicting the first-termer would pick up 60 percent of the vote, that expectation was being scaled back to perhaps 50 percent by some.

(Arlington County Board races continue to be held in a winner-take-all format, so all any candidate needs is a plurality of the vote. Clement believes that, if the winds favor her candidacy, she could garner 40 to 45 percent; her previous high of many runs is about 31 percent.)

De Ferranti’s remarks came during somewhat disjointed, if relatively brief, remarks before Democrats at Lubber Run Community Center, in which he spent more time on issues like climate change and school funding than the elephant in the room, Missing Middle housing policy.

After his remarks, Democratic leaders said they were circling the wagons to bring him through to victory.

“We still obviously have a lot more that we need to be doing,” said Matt Royer, a co-chair of the Democratic Joint Campaign, pressing party members to take a shift door-knocking – even just “20 to 30 doors” – over the final weekend of the campaign.

“We are looking forward to helping out,” county Democratic chair Steve Baker said.

Democrats have held all five County Board seats for much of the last two decades with the exception of the period between 2015 and 2018 when Republican-leaning independent John Vihstadt used anger over the Columbia Pike streetcar and other high-ticket capital-spending items to pick up a board seat.

De Ferranti, who largely was unknown at the time, narrowly defeated Vihstadt in 2018, a result determined primarily by the ability of Democrats to get voters who usually didn’t care about local races, but wanted an outlet for their fury over the 2016 election of Donald Trump, to turn out.

While Democrats are attempting to hold on to the County Board seat, they also have to keep an eye on the School Board post being vacated by Barbara Kanninen. Democratic endorsee Bethany Sutton most likely has the edge in that race, but independent James Vell Rives IV is looking to win the seat.

If it happens, it would be the first time since the 2000-07 tenure of Republican-leaning independent Dave Foster that a non-Democrat served on the School Board.