In California, home prices holding on (for now)

Despite the wild gyrations in the national real-estate market over the past year, buyers of single-family homes in California in November paid almost exactly the same amount, on a per-square-foot basis, as they had in November 2021.

That’s according to new data from the California Association of Realtors, which shows market cooling in California is, as with the rest of the nation, beginning to have an impact on prices paid for homes.

The median single-family home-sales price in the Golden State in November was $775,500, down from $801,190 a month before – part of the normal cooling of the market as winter approaches, coupled with issues surrounding affordability and the overall U.S. economy that are plaguing all 50 states.

But the median sales price was down only about $7,000 (a rounding error, all things considered) from the $782,480 recorded a year before. And on a per-square-foot basis, the result was almost identical: The $392 per square foot recorded in November 2022 was down just a single dollar from a year before.

The Realtors’ organization tracks trends in 50 of California’s 58 counties. In November, median prices were down from a year before in 33 of them, up in 16 and effectively unchanged in one.

Signs that the market has cooled are piling up:

• California home-buyers paid, on average, 96.7 percent of listing price for homes that went to closing in November 2022, down from 101.4 percent a year before.

• The average length of time between listing and a ratified sales contract was 24 days for homes that went to closing in November, compared to 11 days a year ago.

Year-over-year declines in home sales have now stretched 17 consecutive months in California, and are getting bigger. Overall sales in November 2022 were down by about one-third compared to a year before, and in markets like San Francisco, sales were down close to 50 percent.

