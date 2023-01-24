Hospital, Arlington government teaming up on new medical center

VHC Health (Virginia Hospital Center) and the Arlington County government have announced plans to turn a 5.8-acre site on South Carlin Springs Road into an advanced rehabilitation and health-wellness facility.

The new facility also will include expanded mental-health services for youth and adults.

The land on which the facility will be sited had been owned by the hospital but in 2019 was given to the county government in a swap for land adjacent to Virginia Hospital Center’s campus on North George Mason Drive, allowing for a hospital-expansion project there that currently is underway.

The new plan for a portion of the Carlin Springs parcel, announced Jan. 24, will go through the county government’s regular zoning-review process after formal submission of development plans later this year. The county government will retain ownership of the remainder of the 11.6-acre Carlin Springs parcel for future use.

Inpatient rehabilitation services will care for those with brain and spinal-cord injuries, stroke, neurological and other conditions. VHC Health currently has 20 existing rehabilitation beds for patients at its main campus. The new facility is designed increase total beds from 20 to 40, providing more care to those needing to improve function and quality of life, hospital officials said.

Behavioral-wellness facilities will include outpatient services and three individualized units: adult behavioral health, adolescent behavioral health, and recovery and wellness.

VHC Health anticipates breaking ground on the new facility in late 2023 or early 2024, and expects construction to be complete in late 2025.

The land-swap between the county government and hospital had been percolating since 2015, and hospital officials aimed to have it sealed in mid-2018. But delays arose after neighbors of the North George Mason Drive site complained about the overall mass of the hospital’s planned $250 million expansion project, the height of the parking facility, and pedestrian and vehicular access through the parcel.