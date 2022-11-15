31.6 F
'Hope Against Hunger' aims to brighten holidays for those in need
‘Hope Against Hunger’ aims to brighten holidays for those in need

The Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) is seeking the public’s support for its holiday “Hope Against Hunger” drive.

“The continual rise in grocery prices put an increased strain on all of us . . . [and can be] crippling to those who are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic,” officials at the social-safety-net agency said.

“There are many hungry families, children and seniors worrying and wondering if they will have food on the table to celebrate the holidays.”

Donations to the Hope Against Hunger initiative will sponsor holiday meals for families that include a turkey, fresh produce, milk, eggs and bread.
For information on the initiative and providing support, see the Website at www.afac.org.

Marymount engineering professor lauded at state level

Dr. Eric Bubar, the founding associate professor of engineering at Marymount University who is well-known for using his scientific...
