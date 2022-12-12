Hoop roundup: O’Connell girls top Madison

With four players scoring in double figures and getting off to a fast scoring start, the visiting Bishop O’Connell Knights defeated the Madison Warhawks, 52-46, in recent girls high-school basketball action.

The win was significant for O’Connell under new head coach Brittany Davis because Madison is the defending Class 6 public-school state champion. The Knights led 9-4 at the end of the first quarter, 22-12 at halftime and 41-27 after three periods.

With the victory, O’Connell improved to 3-0, after opening the season with two victories in a tournament in Dallas. O’Connell won only three games last season.

The loss snapped Madison’s two-season, 24-game winning streak. The Warhawks finished 27-2 last season and were 4-0 entering the most recent contest against O’Connell. Madison defeated O’Connell during the 2021-22 regular season.

Sponsored

Leading O’Connell in scoring against Madison this season was sophomore Jaylen Manning with 14 points. Freshman Denver Carlton scored 12 and made one three-pointer, and Kiera Scott and Daniya Brown netted 11 each. Brown made three three-pointers. Dru Carlton scored four points.

O’Connell led the entire game.

In a previous game in Dallas, Scott scored 20, Manning 11 and Brown 10.

O’Connell also won a game, 51-41 over Notre Dame Academy, in the She Got Game Tournament on Dec. 10, then the next day lost its first game of the season in the same event.

* In a 74-69 loss to Good Counsel in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference action, Bishop O’Connell Knights’ junior guard/forward Jadyn Harris had a double-double with 36 points and 15 rebounds to go with five assists.

The game was close throughout, with Good Counsel holding small leads most of the way.

Next, O’Connell defeated St. Anne’s Belfeld, 56-54, in a Dec. 10 contest.

* The defending Liberty District tournament-champion Washington-Liberty Generals boys basketball team shot well in one game and not so well in another in defeating host Westfield, 78-68, then losing to visiting South County 51-45, in recent non-district games.

The Generals shot 49 percent from the floor and made eight three-pointers against Westfield, compared to shooting 37 percent against South County.

In the win over Westfield, James McIntyre had a hot shooting game, scoring 32 points and making four three-pointers. He also had five rebounds and two assists.

Washington-Liberty led 25-15 at the end of the first quarter and 45-32 at halftime.

Also against Westfield, Elijah Hughes had 13 points, four rebounds and two assists; Brian Weiser had 12 points, four rebounds and three steals; Cedric Scheu had 10 points (two three-pointers); and Max Hickey had three points (one three-pointer), eight assists and a steal.

In the loss to South County, McIntyre again was the team scoring leader with 14 points (two threes) and had four rebounds. Weiser had an active game with 12 points, six rebounds, six steals, six deflections, four assists and two blocks. Hughes added six points and four boards, and Scheu scored five.

The Generals were 4 of 19 from behind the three-point circle.

In another game, the Generals defeated Centreville, 54-30, as Hughes scored a team-high 26 points.

* In a 71-68 road loss to Alexandria City, the Wakefield Warriors had rallied to tie the boys game at 64. Then turnovers on two consecutive possessions led the baskets by Alexandria City, as the Titans went to win.

“Yep. We were right there, then had the two turnovers,” Wakefield coach Tony Bentley said.

Wakefield was led in scoring by Kobe Davis. Starting senior forward Seth Langford was injured in the loss and could miss a few games.

“We have a lot of injuries right now, so we have to get well.” Bentley said.

Wakefield bonced back from that loss to defeat the visiting Annandale Atoms, 59-55, with Davis netting a team-high 23 points.

Wakefield has four games this week.

* The Yorktown Patriots, in boys action, defeated Justice, 82-58, then Meridian, 66-62, in a close game throughout as Abdul Mohamed scored a game-high 17 points.

Against Justice, Ben Coulam scored 16.

Yorktown then downed the Oakton Cougars, 72-66, with Coulam scoring 19 in the win.

* In girls action, the Wakefield Warriors fell to 1-1 with a 62-34 loss to Chantilly, then defeated Annandale, 72-26; Yorktown lost to Meridian, 57-25, and Justice, 45-41; and Washington-Liberty lost to South County, 50-47, and Westfield, 51-49, in two close games. Yorktown also lost to Oakton, 50-29.

For Wakefield in the loss to Chantilly, Helena Helms had 11 points and five rebounds and Samantha Stewart had seven points, four rebounds and two blocks.

For W-L against South County, Julia Kelly scored 11 and made three three-pointers. She also had four rebounds and two blocks. Frances Shapiro had eight points, six rebounds and three steals; Harriet Shapiro added six points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals; and Eve Jungman had four points, five rebounds and two steals.

Washington-Liberty then fell to Centreville, 72-25.