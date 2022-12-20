Hoop roundup: Marshall boys improve to 6-1

The Marshall Statesmen upped their winning streak to five straight with recent victories over the McLean Highlanders and Oakton Cougars to improve to 6-1 in boys high-school basketball action.

Marshall defeated McLean, 52-33, in Liberty District action, and downed Oakton, 59-34 in non-league play.

Matt Lenert led the way with 31 points and eight rebounds against Oakton. He made two three-pointers and was 9 of 9 from the foul line. Marshall’s Charlie McDermont scored 11 and Jose Fudd had seven.

The game was tied at 6 at the end of the first quarter, then Marshall led 30-8 at halftime.

For Oakton, Joe Gowdy scored 11 points, Noah Toole nine and Noah Ellis six.

* In a Dec. 17 neighborhood boys basketball clash, the McLean Highlanders (5-2) downed the Langley Saxons (2-5), 42-27. For McLean, Caffrey Eaton scored nine points; Daniel Fimbres eight; Isaac Bell seven; James Higgins five with six rebounds; and Jakob Luu had four points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Langley was led in scoring by Brendan Mansinne and Ryan Bradshaw with eight points each.

* In a non-district boys game Dec. 17, the host Madison Warhawks lost to the Bishop O’Connell Knights, 70-68, in a seesaw contest that had 14 lead changes.

Madison rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to take the lead multiple times in the second half and had a chance to win, but Jack Kaminski’s three-pointer from the left baseline at the buzzer just missed.

“It felt great out of my hand and I thought it was in,” said Kaminski, who had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. “We got back in the game by constantly applying the pressure in the second half.”

Madison might have won had it shot better than 19 of 36 from the foul line.

“We had a bad three-minute stretch in the first half when they got the big lead,” Madison coach Kevin Roller said. “In the second half, we hit some huge threes and got out in transition on offense. Our zone defense worked and we rebounded hard.”

Miles Franklin had 24 points to lead Madison in scoring. Point guard Joey Chalabi scored 13 and had two steals, Wyatt Norton had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds. and Sam Biddick had two points and four assists.

* The Potomac School Panthers began the week with a 7-1 record in girls basketball, including a first-round 47-40 win at the Kreul Classic in Florida. Catherine LeTendre scored 19 for the Panthers, Kerri Green scored nine, Skylar Guilani eight and Zoe Myslewicz seven.

* The defending state-champion Madison Warhawks and the Oakton Cougars began the week with records of 6-2 and 6-1, respectively.

Madison routed Yorktown, 45-15, and lost to Georgetown Visitation, 57-30, last week. Oakton routed Marshall, 63-27, and John Paul the Great, 50-24. Avery Griepentrog had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds against Yorktown. Sarah Link had 10 points and nine boards and Stella Gougoufkas had six points, four rebounds and two assists.

Madison and Oakton both play in the Concorde District, and have not yet played a league game.