Hoop roundup: Madison boys second at Hilton Head

The Madison Warhawks finished second with a 2-1 record at the Seahawk Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament at Hilton Head High School in South Carolina.

Madison (7-3) lost to Boyd Anderson of Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., 46-28, in the championship game. The Warhawks trailed 23-14 at halftime, then 32-17 after three periods.

Miles Franklin scored 20 points in the loss for Madison and was chosen to the all-tournament team along with teammate Joey Chalabi,

Madison defeated the host Hilton Head High team in the first round, 78-55, as Franklin scored 18, Wyatt Norton 15, Jack Kaminski 12 and Chalabi 10.

In its second game, Madison downed White County of Georgia, 75-59. Franklin scored 17 and Norton and Kaminski 14 each.

Madison was a previous champion of the tournament.

* The Langley Saxons in boys action improved to 4-5 overall with non-district victories over Centreville, 53-44, and Westfield, 43-38, in recent basketball games.

Against Westfield, Sam Carton scored 13 points and made three three-pointers, Marang Sargeant had 12 points and three rebounds, Patrick Kelly had eight points and six rebounds, Evan Krawczyk scored eight and Luke Watson four.

Ryan Bradshaw scored 12 with six rebounds against Centreville.

* For the Oakton Cougars in an 81-73 loss to the Washington-Liberty Generals in boys action, Hanishraj Gajul scored 21 points, including two three-pointers and two three-point plays. Noah Toole made three three-pointers and scored 17 for Oakton, Mohamed Mohamed and Kendall Jones each scored 11 and Jae Gowdy seven.

For the Langley Saxons girls basketball team in a 49-30 victory over Westfield, Brianna Borcherding scored 12 points, had eight rebounds, four assists and two steals; Raylin Harrell scored 10 and had four rebounds; Madison Shamloo made three three-pointers and scored nine with three assists; and Anya Rahman scored eight and made two threes.

* The Potomac School boys basketball team (6-4) finished 1-2 at the holiday tournament in Coral Springs, Fla. Potomac School’s win was over Cardinal Gibbons, 42-36, as Elijah Flowers scored 17 points and made three three-pointers. Tobe Chuke scored 10 with five rebounds and two assists; Khalil Williams scored seven with three assists; and Tyler Lawrence had two points and seven rebounds.