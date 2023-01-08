Hoop roundup: Langley, Marshall teams 3-0 in district

The Langley Saxons (11-3, 4-0) defeated the Yorktown Patriots, 42-29, and Washington-Liberty, 51-27, in Liberty District girls high-school basketball games last week to improve their winning streak to six.

In the win over Yorktown, Anya Rahman scored 13 points and had seven steals, and Bri Borcherding had 13 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists.

Rahman had 18 points and made two three-pointers to go with seven steals and two assists against W-L. Also for Langley in that win, Borcherding had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to go with three steals and Raylin Harrell scored nine points.

* The Marshall Statesmen (11-2, 3-0) began the week tied for first place in the Liberty District thanks to victories over Washington-Liberty, 60-52, and Wakefield, 60-46, in recent boys league games.

Against W-L, Matthew Lenert had 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals, Charles McDermont scored 14, and Cam Jones had 10 points and six boards.

Leading the win against Wakefield was Jason Penn with 19 points, five assists and two steals. Jones had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with five steals, and Jose Fudd scored 10.

* In boys action, Daniel Fimbres scored 32 points to go with eight rebounds and three assists to lead the host McLean Highlanders (7-5) to a 68-48 non-district win over Chantilly in non-district play. Isaac Bell scored 16 points and had eight rebounds for McLean.

In a previous game, McLean defeated Wakefield, 80-67, behind a 33-point scoring performance by Bell. He made three three-pointers. Fimbres scored 19, Jimmy Higgins 13, Jeremy Fuchs 12 and Caf Eaton six against Wakefield.

McLean, which is 2-1 in the Liberty District, already has matched its victory total of seven from last season.

* The Flint Hill Huskies began the week with a 7-1 overall record and were 3-0 in the A Division of the Independent School League.

The Huskies have been led by the all-around strong play of senior forward Lyndsey Costigan and other starters Mariella Silvia, Anna Giuliani, Tatum Carney and Raigan McCalla.

Flint Hill defeated A Division rivals Georgetown Day, 56-50, and vs National Cathedral School, 57-19, in recent games. The Huskies also went 3-0 in the previous holiday tournament at Oakton High School, defeating Fairfax, 39-21, Jefferson, 36-30, and Mount Vernon, 43-37.