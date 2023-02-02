Hoop coaches have more than 1,200 wins

Entering recent games this season, the boys high-school head coaches of Arlington’s four varsity basketball teams had combined for 1,266 career wins.

The coaches have earned all of those wins with their current teams.

The coach with the most career victories is Joe Wootten with 501 through 24 seasons for the Bishop O’Connell Knights. Wootten reached the 500 win milestone this season.

Next most is Wakefield Warriors head coach Tony Bentley through 21 seasons with 357 wins.

In 29 campaigns as the Washington-Liberty Generals’ head coach, Bobby Dobson has 329 victories.

Joe Reed has been the Yorktown Patriots’ coach since the 2015-16 season and has 79 wins.

The totals would be higher for all four, but the 2000-21 season was significantly shortend for Wakefield, Washington-Lee and Yorktown and cancelled for O’Connell because of the pandemic.