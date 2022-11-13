Honors bestowed in battle against child abuse in region

Stop Child Abuse Now (SCAN) of Northern Virginia awarded 100WomenStrong with its top honor during the annual Toast to Hope Gala, held at Army Navy Country Club on Oct. 28.

The organization set a new record at the event, raising double its goal for child-abuse-prevention programs. During the festivities, longtime SCAN supporters and family advocates Tim and Jennifer Gale announced a surprise match of all donations made during the night.

The celebration brought together child advocates from across the region, including state Sen. Barbara Favola and Dels. Karrie Delaney and Michelle Maldonado. Programming featured Kim Miller, the poet-laureate emerita of Prince William County, and Drew Murray, a nationally known emcee and expert in illusion, storytelling and wonder.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring together our most generous supporters once again and celebrate the magic that makes this community so special. Supporters from across the region came together that night to show their dedication to building safer futures for children,” said SCAN’s executive director, Leah Fraley.

100WomenStrong, a Loudoun-based organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of residents within Loudoun County, garnered the 2022 Cleary Award.

The honor recognizes individuals and organizations whose dedication and commitment to children and families stand out in ways that make a positive difference in the lives of children.

“We are more than honored to be recognized,” said Karen Schaufeld, the organization’s founder. “Since its inception, 100WomenStrong has focused on the strategic investment in organizations and programs that enrich the lives of Loudoun County residents. SCAN has been one of our recipients six times because of its focus on prevention, education and advocacy in support of all children, regardless of race, faith, citizenship status, ability, gender identity or sexual orientation.”