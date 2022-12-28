Homes hard to find in areas of Fairfax this time of year

If you’ve been looking for a home across the Sun Gazette coverage area in Fairfax County of late, you’ve probably had a hard time making a love connection.

With one exception, each of the ZIP codes in that coverage area of McLean, Great Falls, Vienna, Oakton and Tysons falls into the “Limited” category of Bright MLS’s T3 Home-Demand Index, based on a dearth of buyer activity.

The index was created several years ago to look at indicators showing buyer interest, a forward-looking analysis as opposed to the backward-looking monthly home-sales reports. The scorecard runs from 0-to-70 (Limited Supply) 70-to-89 (Slow), 90-to-109 (Steady), 110-to-129 (Moderate) and 130-to-infinity (High).

Across the Washington region, the December score of 75 was down from 90 a month before, another in an ongoing series of declines since the index peaked at 160 in April 2021.

Sponsored

Fairfax County slightly outpaced the regional total, with a score of 79 in the December data. (January figures should be reported around Jan. 12.)

The survey methodology is used to track buyer interest all the way down to the ZIP-code level. And with the exception of 22181 in the Vienna area – which scored 116, in the Moderate segment – every other area in the Sun Gazette’s Fairfax coverage zone was in Limited territory:

• 22180 (Vienna), 66.

• 22124 (Oakton), 49.

• 22102 (McLean), 47.

• 22182 (Vienna), 46.

• 22101 (McLean), 45.

• 22066 (Great Falls), 20.

• 22027 (Dunn Loring), 4.

(Dunn Loring is an interesting case – six months ago it could be counted on as being the busiest local ZIP in terms of buyer activity, but the lack of availability has today’s prospective purchasers waiting for something, anything, to come on the market.)

The ongoing decline perhaps is no surprise, as it represents the confluence of traditional market seasonality (who’s looking for a home at the end of the year if they don’t have to move?) coupled with higher interest rates, affordability issues and fears of economic malaise.

The big questions are, will buyer activity perk up as winter begins to give way to spring, and will there be an equilibrium between buyers and sellers once the spring market commences?

Those looking for the ZIP codes across the broader Washington region with the highest buyer activity-cum-interest in December need to check out 21743 (Funkstown, Md.), which at 920 was atop the ranking. The 20686 ZIP of St. Mary’s City, Md., was second at 539.

For full details, see the Website at homedemandindex.com.