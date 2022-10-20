Home sales down in all major N.Va. jurisdictions

The five major jurisdictions that comprise Northern Virginia saw a cumulative 30.8-percent dropoff in home sales in September compared to a year ago, according to new data.

And with one exception, the decline was generally consistent across the region.

A total of 2,424 properties went to closing during the month across the five-jurisdiction area that includes Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria, according to figures reported Oct. 12 by BrightMLS and analyzed by the Sun Gazette.

That sales total was down from 3,502 sales in September 2021, confirming the ongoing market cooling due to economic concerns and a return to traditional seasonal ebbs and flows.

Sponsored

All five jurisdictions posted declines, with four of the five in the 29-percent-to-35-percent rate. The outlier was Arlington, where the 208 homes sales represented a decline of just 14.1 percent from a year before.

Among the other jurisdictions, by size:

• Fairfax County reported 1,051 home sales for September, down 31.4 percent.

• Prince William County recorded 555 sales, off 29.3 percent.

• Loudoun County saw 462 sales, down 35.2 percent.

• Alexandria reported 148 sales, down 35.4 percent.

Figures represent most, but not all, home sales for the period. September 2022 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.