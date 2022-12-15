Home sales across N.Va. down, down, down, down (and down)

It’s a given, based on current market conditions, that home sales are down significantly on a year-over-year basis in November across the region.

What’s interesting is how consistent those declines were in November among the five major localities in Northern Virginia.

The range was from about 42 percent to 49 percent, according to new data from Bright MLS, as analyzed by the Sun Gazette.

Add up the five localities, and home sales for the month stood at 1,844, a decline of 46.3 percent from the 3,437 transactions of November 2021.

The dropoff is significant, but no real surprise, given (a) how unusually strong the late-2021 market was compared to normal trends, and (b) the combination of higher interest rates, affordability issues, inventory issues and general concerns about the economy that are leading many prospective purchasers to wait until the new year to wade into the market.

How did each of the five localities stack up? The data:

• Fairfax County recorded 850 sales, down 45 percent from 1,546 a year before.

• Prince William County tallied 375 transactions, off 48 percent from 721.

• Loudoun County weighed in with 322 sales, off 48.6 percent from 626.

• Arlington scored 169 transactions, down 41.9 percent from 253.

• Alexandria had 128 sales, down 49.4 percent from 253.