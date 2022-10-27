Home-builders bummed as market conditions deteriorate further

Mortgage rates approaching 7 percent along with declining builder sentiment stemming from stubbornly high construction costs and weakening consumer demand pushed new-home sales down at a double-digit rate in September.

Following a brief uptick in August, sales of newly built, single-family homes in September fell 10.9 percent to a 603,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate, according to newly released data by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Builders continue to face lower buyer traffic due to declining affordability conditions as the housing downturn continues,” said Jerry Konter, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a home builder and developer from Savannah. “Builder sentiment has declined for 10 consecutive months. The entry-level market in high-cost areas has been particularly affected, with growing numbers of first-time and first-generation buyers priced out of the market.”

A “new-home sale” occurs when a sales contract is signed or a deposit is accepted. The home can be in any stage of construction: not yet started, under construction or completed.

Sponsored

In addition to adjusting for seasonal effects, the September reading of 603,000 units is the number of homes that would sell if this pace continued for the next 12 months. Notably, the new-home-sales data do not incorporate cancellations, which according to NAHB survey data have more than doubled compared to a year ago.

Reflecting rising construction costs, the median new-home price in August was $470,600, up 13.9 percent from a year ago. However, NAHB surveys indicate that a quarter of builders are now cutting prices, thus recent months’ price data reflects a composition change, with sales lost at the low end of the market pushing the median price higher.

In September 2022, there were 20,000 sales priced below $300,000. In September 2021, sales in this price range totaled only 6,000.

Regionally, on a year-to-date basis, new-home sales fell in all four regions, down 8.1 percent in the Northeast, 21.2 percent in the Midwest, 12.1 percent in the South and 17.6 percent in the West.