Holiday travelers urged to plan before heading to airports

Don’t say you haven’t been warned to plan ahead if you’re aiming to park at Northern Virginia’s two major airports over the holiday season.

Officials with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority continue to put out the warning that spaces may run out at peak holiday times at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

At Washington Dulles International Airport, spaces should be available throughout the holiday season, but travelers may have to use remote lots and take shuttle buses to the terminals.

The airports authority does allow travelers to reserve spaces in advance, but even that may not be an option during peak periods.

Sponsored

Travelers heading to Dulles now can avail themselves of Metro’s Silver Line, which opened Nov. 15. While the Dulles station doesn’t stop inside the main terminal, it is not a long slog to get to it.

Passenger counts at both airports are expected to be high for the holiday period. “The impacts of the pandemic continue to subside,” authority CEO Jack Potter said on Nov. 16.

Chryssa Westerlund – the airports authority’s executive vice president and chief revenue officer – said the two airports continue to see rebounds.

“The momentum continues to be strong,” she said Nov. 16, reporting that passenger traffic at Reagan National in September was up 9 percent from pre-pandemic (September 2019) figures. Dulles still has ground to make up, with its September passenger count down 7.4 percent from September 2019.