‘Holiday Stroll’ kicks off the season in Vienna

Revelers of all ages gathered Nov. 28 to be socialize, shop and be entertained at Vienna’s 26th annual Church Street Holiday Stroll.

The weather was cool but clear and attendees could warm their hands and toast marshmallows over wood fires set up at intervals along the street.

Musical groups, including the Vienna Community Band’s Brass Ensemble and Wolftrap Elementary School’s Fifth- and Sixth-Grade Chorus performed holiday classics.

Santa Claus, along with an elf and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer arrived atop an antique fire engine with lights flashing and sirens wailing. Santa and Mayor Linda Colbert led the countdown for the ceremonial lighting of the town’s holiday tree and then Santa moved through the crowd to the porch of the Freeman Store & Museum, where he entertained children’s gift wishes.

Brian and Alyssa Lehman roast marshmallows with their daughter Alina during Vienna’s annual Church Street Holiday Stroll on Nov. 28, 2022. (Photo by Brian Trompeter)

Santa and Vienna Mayor Linda Colbert chat before the ceremonial lighting of the holiday tree Nov. 28, 2022, at the annual Church Street Holiday Stroll. (Photo by Brian Trompeter)

Santa listens to gift wishes from Claire, Aldyn and Michael Verderese on the porch of the Freeman Store and Museum Nov. 28, 2022, at the annual Church Street Holiday Stroll. (Photo by Brian Trompeter)

Mark, Maddie, Max, Maeve and Melissa Mazzocco and Sami Kefayeh pose for a photo with Santa on the porch of the Freeman Store and Museum Nov. 28, 2022, at the annual Church Street Holiday Stroll. (Photo by Brian Trompeter)

Claire and Juliana Sefein of Vienna pose for a photo with Santa on the porch of the Freeman Store and Museum Nov. 28, 2022, at the annual Church Street Holiday Stroll. (Photo by Brian Trompeter)