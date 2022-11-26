Holiday nostalgia on tap at Alden Theatre

42 F
santa claus with red background
Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash

The Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center will present “The Joyfully Jolly Jamboree” on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. at the center.

The production, presented by puppeteer Joshua Holden, aims to re-create the feel of a classic 1950s television holiday special, with 11 original songs, handcrafted puppets, video projections and more.

“This show oozes with nostalgia and charm for the whole family,” Alden Theatre officials said.

Tickets are $10-$12 for McLean residents, $15 for others. For information, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.

