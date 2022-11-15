31.6 F
Tysons
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Holiday-decorating competition on horizon in Vienna

The Rexall drug store in Vienna is one of those that has taken part in the town's annual holiday-decorating competition. (Vienna town government)

“Shine Bright, Vienna!” is the theme of the Vienna town government’s 2022 holiday decorating contest.

“As in past years, the contest is open to residents and businesses located in the town, who are encouraged to create a festive, holiday display that will draw visitors,” town officials said.

Displays will be judged by a Town Business Liaison Committee (TBLC) panel and voted on by community members. The TBLC judging panel will select business winners on Dec. 8. Community members will also have an opportunity to vote online for the resident and business “People’s Choice Award” through Dec. 9 at 12 p.m., and winners will be announced at the regular Town Council meeting at Town Hall on Dec. 9.

“This year, participants can earn bonus points by putting a caboose somewhere in their display,” town officials said. “It doesn’t have to be big – just noticeable.”

Registered displays featuring a caboose will get a special designation on the “Shine Bright, Vienna!” map, which will be released to the public on the day judging begins, Dec. 2.

To be considered, participants should fill out an application and submit it with a photo of their display by Dec. 1. Applications are available online at www.viennava.gov/holiday or at the Vienna Community Center.

The winning business will receive one hour of Mayor Linda Colbert’s time as a guest employee, and winning residents will receive a 2022 Town of Vienna Holiday Ornament a gift card from a local business.

This contest is sponsored by the Vienna Parks and Recreation Department and the Town Business Liaison Committee (TBLC).

