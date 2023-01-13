Historical Society’s recent fund-raising efforts bear fruit

The Arlington Historical Society garnered $2,900 during its first participation in the “Giving Tuesday” international philanthropic initiative, held in November.

“Our goal was to raise both money and awareness, and we succeeded in doing both,” organization officials said. “We hope we can convert some of the people who ‘liked’ and shared [on social media] into future members.”

The initiative is part of increased fund-raising operations as the historical society begins a planned major renovation of its museum, located in the former Hume School on Arlington Ridge Road.

In addition, the society garnered $2,018 to support the effort through an online sale of holiday wreaths, which took the place of the traditional partnership between the historical society and Aurora Hills Women’s Club, which has long supported the organization but this year was unable to run its own wreath sale.

“Aurora Hills Women’s Club is a great club, and we are thankful for all they do for the historical society and other Arlington non-profits,” society officials said, noting the cumulative support of more than $80,000 over the years in support of renovation efforts.

For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.