ArlingtonHistorical Society program to focus on Freedman's Village
Historical Society program to focus on Freedman’s Village

The Arlington Historical Society will present a program on the history of Freedman’s Village on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Reinsch Library on the campus of Marymount University.

Dr. Spencer Crew will discuss how the community was established and its impact on the lives of those who lived there. Crew is emeritus director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The program is free and no registration is required for those attending in person. To attend via Zoom, registration is required in advance.

For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

