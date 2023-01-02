60.8 F
Tysons
Monday, January 2, 2023
type here...
ArlingtonHistorical Society preps programs for first part of year
ArlingtonNews
Updated:

Historical Society preps programs for first part of year

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Peter Vaselopulos, Michael Schaffner and John Tuohy portray Civil War-era military personnel during an encampment that was part of the reopening of the Arlington Historical Museum on July 4, 2021. (Photo by Scott McCaffrey)

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Arlington Historical Society has announced its monthly programs for the first third of the new year.

Events are held on Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the Reinsch Library on the main campus at Marymount University. They also can be watched online.

The season begins on Jan. 12 with “The Retrocession Riddle.” Historian and author Charlie Clark will discuss the motivations of those seeking to have what was then known as Alexandria County (incorporating present-day Arlington and Alexandria) separated from the District of Columbia and returned to Virginia sovereignty in the mid-1840s.

Other programs include:

Sponsored

• “Freedmen’s Village,” presented by Dr. Spencer Crew, emeritus director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture (Feb. 9).

• “The Byrd Machine and Its Impact on Arlington,” presented by journalist and author Michael Lee Pope (March 9).

• “Cherrydale Drug Fair Sit-In,” presented by historian Gregory Embree and jointly hosted with the Black Heritage Museum of Arlington (April 13).

For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Previous article
Commemoration will mark Dr. King’s 1963 visit to Arlington
Next article
‘Art-to-Go’ initiative extended to 55+ cohort
- Advertisement -

Latest News

FairfaxSun Gazette Newspapers -

Marshall boys finish 2-1 in basketball tourney

The Marshall Statesmen traveled to Wilmington, N.C., to play in the Hoggard Hoops Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament and...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.