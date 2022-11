The McLean Historical Society’s Dec. 13 meeting will feature a presentation by Chris Barbuschak, a research librarian at the Virginia Room in the City of Fairfax Regional Library.

Barbuschak’s topic will be “The History of McDonald’s in Fairfax County.”

The public is welcome to attend the meeting, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the McLean Community Center. For more information, call Carole Herrick at (703) 356-8223.