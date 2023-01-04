High-school roundup: Track and wrestling results

Winter high-school sports are off and running across the local area. Some highlights from recent competition:

TRACK & FIELD: At a holiday invitational indoor track and field meet in Maryland, Marshall High School’s Haley Spoden finished second in 11:26.44 in the girls 3,200-meter race. The winning time was 11:08.88. McLean high’s Leah Durkee was fifth in the race.

Also at the meet, Madison High’s Ashley Eley was second in the girls 55-hurdles and McLean’s Marie-Odette de Marcellus was third in the race, and she also was second in the high jump.

McLean’s Elise Walker was fourth in the 1,600, Madison’s Madilyn Tappy was fourth in the high jump, Marshall’s 4×800 relay was third and Madison’s 4×400 relay was fifth.

In the boys competition, Madison’s Calvin Meyer was sixth in the 500 meters and seventh in the 55 dash.

McLean’s Scott Shields was fifth in the long jump and 10th in the triple jump.

WRESTLING RESULTS: McLean High’s Luke Dettleff finished third in the 285-pound weight class at the Battle of the Bridge Tournament at Woodbridge High School. His teammate Baatarkhuu Chaddmani was seventh at 150.

Langley High’s Robert Ronsckvitz was fourth at 157 and his brother, Ryan, was seventh at 165. Langley’s Jacob Steele was seventh at 285.