High-school basketball season begins this week

With the girls and boys high-school basketball seasons beginning this week, there will be two new head coaches of teams in the Sun Gazette coverage areas.

One of those new to being in charge is David Conrow for the Langley Saxons boys basketball team. He takes over for Scott Newman, who coached the squad to 92 wins in nine campaigns, including an 11-10 record and region-tournament berth last season.

Langley was scheduled to open the season under Conrow with a game on Nov. 29, then play two more times Dec. 2 and 3 against the Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars at 5:45 p.m. each day at McLean High School.

Sedrick Winton is the other new head coach. He takes over the Flint Hill Huskies girls private-school squad, replacing Jody Patrick. She stepped down after leading the team to a 345-182 record in 21 seasons. The Huskies were 12-9 last winter, finishing 1-1 in both conference and Division I state tournaments.

Sponsored

Flint Hill is scheduled to open its season in the school’s tipoff tournament Dec. 2 and 3. Flint Hill hosts Trinity School at 6:30 p.m. in its first game Dec. 2.

* The other teams in the Sun Gazette’s cover area begin play with the same coaches as last season, including the defending Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state champion Madison Warhawks under Kirsten Stone.

Madison (27-2 last season) was scheduled to open against the Marshall Statesmen on Nov. 29, then has games scheduled Dec. 1 and 3 in an invitational tournament at McLean High School.

Top returning players from that Madison team that also won district and region tournaments last season are seniors Kayla Dixon and Sarah Link and juniors Avery Griepentrog and Stella Gougoufkas.

The Warhawks also have early-season contests against private-school powers Bishop O’Connell (home on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.) and at Georgetown Visitation at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16.

The team has 11 games scheduled before January.

The Warhawks started the season with a 19-game winning streak.

* Another girls championship team from last season was the Potomac School Panthers. They won the Independent School League A Division tournament title and finished with a 22-2 record, which included a 15-0 start.

As a result, the Panthers moved up and will play in the upper and more difficult AA Division this winter against the likes of perennial powers Sidwell Friends and Georgetown Visitation. Potomac School opens its season at home Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. against John Paul the Great in the school’s tipoff tournament.

Some of the team’s top returning players are point guard Catherine Letendre and guard Zora Burrell.

* On the boys side, the Madison Warhawks were a top team last season, finishing 19-6 and reaching the finals of the Concorde District tournament and semifinals of the 6D North Region tourney.

Madison graduated all five starters from that team, but have returners Miles Franklin and Joey Chalabi. They were top substitutes last season. Newcomer Wyatt Norton, a sophomore transfer from Paul VI Catholic, is expected to play a big role.