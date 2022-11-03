Hearing will determine if taxi-fare surcharges stay in place

Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 unanimously approved a public hearing on Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. regarding authorization of an emergency $1-per-trip taxicab-fuel surcharge, which would be in effect from Dec. 30 through June 30 next year, unless county leaders rescind it before that expiration date.

Higher fuel prices already prompted supervisors to approve similar surcharges twice this year. The board approved an up-to-$1-per-trip fee, requested by Old Dominion Transportation Group, which was in effect from April 13 through June 11. Because the average price of regular gasoline then rose to $5.02 per gallon, supervisors subsequently approved an up-to-$2-per trip taxicab-fuel surcharge that began June 29 and will expire Dec. 29.

Regular gas now averages $3.79 in the county, costing taxicab drivers an extra $36 per month or $429 per year. Officials said a $1-per-trip surcharge would offset fuel costs up to $4.30 per gallon.

Several nearby jurisdictions also have authorized temporary $1-per-trip fuel surcharges to aid taxi drivers.

Sponsored

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) and the county government maintain contracts with taxicab firms to provide transportation for special-needs residents. Implementation of the proposed temporary fuel surcharge would cost the school system about $16,000 more and the Department of Neighborhood and Community Services an estimated $1,416, officials said.

“While both organizations will experience an operational impact from the temporary emergency taxicab fuel surcharge, the retention of taxicab drivers is vital in maintaining transportation for students with disabilities and special needs to and from school and transportation options for eligible older adults, persons with disabilities, and those with limited income,” county officials wrote in their memorandum for the Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 1 meeting.