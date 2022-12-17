Happy holidays: Police report two robberies at mall

Arlington police over the past week reports two robberies at a mall in Pentagon City.

• On Dec. 11 at 3:38 p.m., four individuals approached two men in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street and inquired about purchasing sneakers from one of the individuals, Arlington police said.

The individual declined, and the groups separated, but later, the suspects re-approached the victims and demanded their property, police said. During the incident, two of the suspects lifted their shirts to display firearms in their waistbands, police said.

The suspects then stole sneakers, headphones and a wallet containing cash, a bank card and personal items. They then fled.

Responding officers established a perimeter but did not local the suspects, described as four black males in their late teens to early 20s.

No injuries were reported.

• On Dec. 12 at 6:23 p.m., two suspects entered a business in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street, where one concealed merchandise and both then exited without paying, Arlington police said.

Two employees then confronted the first suspect and a struggle ensued, at which time the employees were pushed by the second suspect police said.

The suspects then fled.

The second suspect was detained and released on scene pending further investigation. The first suspect, who was not found, is described as a black male, in his late teens to early 20s.