Halloween’s most spooktacular floats honored in Vienna

The Vienna town government and Vienna Business Association (VBA) on Nov. 14 honored standouts from the 76th annual Vienna Halloween Parade, held Oct. 26.

Mayor Linda Colbert and Vienna Business Association executive director Peggy James presented the award ribbons at the Vienna Town Council meeting as Lily Widman, special-events coordinator for the Vienna Parks and Recreation Department, announced the winners.

Gotta Swing Dancers received the Best in Show award for overall performance and costumes that tied in with this year’s theme, “Time Machine: Vienna in the Past, Present and Future.”

The other awards, by category, included:

• Youth Bands: Vienna Jammers Percussion Ensemble (first place).

• Floats with Music: Vienna Arts Society (first place), Green Hedges School (second place) and Alya Salon & Spa (third place).

• Floats without Music: Flint Hill Elementary School (first place), American Legion Family (second place) and Stemtree Education (third place).

• Youth Performing Groups: Legacy Dance Institute (first place), Kaizen MMA of Vienna (second place) and Spotlight Dance Company (third place).

• Adult Performing Groups: Caporales San Simon (first place), Northern Virginia Firefighters Emerald Pipe Band (second place) and Bikes@Vienna (third place).

• Walking Groups: Historic Vienna Inc. (first place).

• Antique and Classic Vehicles: Northern Virginia Corvette Club (first place), Merrifield Garden Center (second place), and Powers Pennington Family and Rotary Club of Vienna (tied for third place).

There were 86 entries in this year’s parade, which drew about 30,000 attendees, town officials said. The town government presented the parade in partnership with the VBA.