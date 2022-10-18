Greens back two county bonds, reject four more

Yes. No. Yes. No. No. No.

That’s the view of the Arlington Green Party on the six local bond referendums on the Nov. 8 county ballot.

The party has opted to support two bonds and oppose the other four in a package that totals more than a half-billion dollars and, if past is prologue, will end up being approved by the local electorate.

Green officials voted to support the $177.4 million bond that would fund improvements to the county’s Water Pollution Control Plant and other water-sewer facilities, and to support the $52.6 million for Metro and transportation. Both are reasonable reactions to the needs of a growing community, the party believes.

But the party voted to oppose the $165 million school bond, $22.5 million park bond, $39.8 million stormwater bond and $53.3 million community-infrastructure bond.

The projects incorporated in those bonds “have not been well-thought-out and engineering studies not conducted to provide voters with good information,” Green Party officials said. “County and school officials need to do more planning and make a better case.”

Green Party officials believe that, if the full $510 million package of new debt is approved by voters, it will “largely exhaust the county’s ability to issue any new bonds for the foreseeable future,” especially given rising interest rates and the impact they will have on the cost of borrowing.

Earlier this year, the Arlington County Democratic Committee voted to support all six bonds, while the Arlington County Republican Committee voted to oppose all six.

Arlington voters have not rejected a bond referendum since 1979, and have not rejected multiple bonds in a single election since 1975.