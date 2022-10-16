Great Falls Studio Tour just over the horizon

The 19th annual Great Falls Studio Tour will be held Oct. 21-23, allowing residents to visit the working spaces of a large number of visual artists in the region.

The self-guided driving tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

“While artists will have work available for sale, the organization’s main objective is to provide a wide array of family-friendly demonstrations and hands-on experiences,” organizers said. “Several new-member artists will be showing art in their studios on the tour for the first time this year.”

The Website www.greatfallsstudios.com has a brochure, downloadable map and information on the artists and their work. Brochures also can be found at the Great Falls Library and at member studios.