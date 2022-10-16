54.4 F
Monday, October 17, 2022
Great Falls Studio Tour just over the horizon
Great Falls Studio Tour just over the horizon

The 19th annual Great Falls Studio Tour will be held Oct. 21-23, allowing residents to visit the working spaces of a large number of visual artists in the region.

The self-guided driving tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
“While artists will have work available for sale, the organization’s main objective is to provide a wide array of family-friendly demonstrations and hands-on experiences,” organizers said. “Several new-member artists will be showing art in their studios on the tour for the first time this year.”

The Website www.greatfallsstudios.com has a brochure, downloadable map and information on the artists and their work. Brochures also can be found at the Great Falls Library and at member studios.

