Updated:

Great Falls Senior Center to take deep dive on Revolution

President George Washington
Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash

The Great Falls Senior Center will present “The American Revolution: What You Didn’t Learn in School” at its monthly meeting, to be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. at River Bend Country Club.

“Most Americans are familiar with the key events from the American Revolution,” the organization said. “However, there are many fascinating details, personalities and misconceptions about them that can alter our perception of these events. An examination of these key aspects will enhance one’s view of the events that were key to our country’s founding.”

To register, go to gfseniors.org by Jan. 20 and click on the “Events” section. For information, call MaryJo Fox at (571) 236-9664 or e-mail mjwfx1491@gmail.com.

