Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Great Falls pre-school ushers in the Christmas spirit
Great Falls pre-school ushers in the Christmas spirit

By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Ashley Gaughan and daughter Avery pose with Santa recently at Creche Preschool in Great Falls.

The Creche Preschool in Great Falls has been spreading the Christmas spirit to the community in December.

Beginning with a “Breakfast with Santa,” St. Francis Episcopal Church and the Creche invited the community’s families to enjoy breakfast, make crafts together, meet other families and have their pictures taken with Santa by professional photographer Katie Browne.

The families also made donations to help support Cornerstones in Reston.
The week of Dec. 12-16, Santa visited the Creche during carpool pick-up for a “Drive-by with Santa.” Jolly St. Nick greeted children by name in their cars, wished them a Merry Christmas and gave each a candy cane.

The joy was evident on children’s faces as they spoke to Santa Claus, organizers said.

The Creche opened its doors Dec. 14 for families to come to the annual Christmas Pageant. St. Francis Church parishioners, parents, grandparents and friends came to celebrate the sharing of “The Christmas Story” through the singing voices of the Creche’s children.

Following the performance, everyone enjoyed a cookie reception, where they were able to meet new families and give their “Merry Christmas” wishes before leaving for the holidays.

Renzo Hessabi, Nicholas Fefe and James Davis take part in the Christmas Pageant on Dec. 14, 2022, at Creche Preschool in Great Falls.
Lynne Spies and her daughters, June and Maya, enjoy crafts during the recent “Breakfast with Santa” event at Creche Preschool in Great Falls.
