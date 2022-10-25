57.5 F
Tysons
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
type here...
FairfaxGravesites of Revolutionary-era soldiers tidied up in Oakton
FairfaxFeaturedNews
Updated:

Gravesites of Revolutionary-era soldiers tidied up in Oakton

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
The grave of John Chapman Hunter, who during service from the American Revolution to the War of 1812 was promoted from private to brigadier general, is found at Flint Hill Cemetery in Oakton.

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Representatives of Sons of the American Revolution and the Society of the War of 1812 on Oct. 15 placed markers and conducted a grave-marking ceremony at Flint Hill Cemetery in Oakton.

The two veterans honored included John Chapman Hunter, who served as a private in the 15th Virginia Regiment during the American Revolution and as a major in the 60th Virginia Regiment in the War of 1812. He was later promoted to brigadier general.

Hunter’s home – “Contemplation” – stood where the current Mosby Landing condominiums are on Chain Bridge Road. As a fellow Mason with George Washington, he participated in the laying of the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol in 1793.

The second veteran honored was William Whitaker, who served as a captain in the Massachusetts 2nd Regiment in the War of 1812.

Sponsored

The markers were formally dedicated by Thomas Roth, historian of the Virginia Sons of the American Revolution, and Mike Lyman, past president of the Society of the War of 1812 in Virginia. Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution chapters participating included George Washington, George Mason, Col. William Grayson, Col. James Wood II, Sgt. Maj. John Champe and Culpeper Minutemen.

The Virginia Society SAR Color Guard provided dignity to the ceremony by posting colors.

The Sons of the American Revolution and the Society of the War of 1812 include members who have proven descent from a veteran of one of these wars, or those whose ancestor is confirmed to have provided patriotic service during the American Revolution.

Previous articleVienna town cleanup day on the horizon
Next articleIndependent endorsed by mobility-access advocacy group
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonScott McCaffrey -

Candidates back Career Center, with some cost reservations

School Board candidates are in agreement that the Arlington Career Center building needs to be replaced, but waffled to...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.