Gravesites of Revolutionary-era soldiers tidied up in Oakton

Representatives of Sons of the American Revolution and the Society of the War of 1812 on Oct. 15 placed markers and conducted a grave-marking ceremony at Flint Hill Cemetery in Oakton.

The two veterans honored included John Chapman Hunter, who served as a private in the 15th Virginia Regiment during the American Revolution and as a major in the 60th Virginia Regiment in the War of 1812. He was later promoted to brigadier general.

Hunter’s home – “Contemplation” – stood where the current Mosby Landing condominiums are on Chain Bridge Road. As a fellow Mason with George Washington, he participated in the laying of the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol in 1793.

The second veteran honored was William Whitaker, who served as a captain in the Massachusetts 2nd Regiment in the War of 1812.

The markers were formally dedicated by Thomas Roth, historian of the Virginia Sons of the American Revolution, and Mike Lyman, past president of the Society of the War of 1812 in Virginia. Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution chapters participating included George Washington, George Mason, Col. William Grayson, Col. James Wood II, Sgt. Maj. John Champe and Culpeper Minutemen.

The Virginia Society SAR Color Guard provided dignity to the ceremony by posting colors.

The Sons of the American Revolution and the Society of the War of 1812 include members who have proven descent from a veteran of one of these wars, or those whose ancestor is confirmed to have provided patriotic service during the American Revolution.