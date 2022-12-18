Grants to provide support for Va. cultural projects

Virginia Humanities has announced 32 new grants totaling $238,244 to non-profit organizations across the commonwealth.

“The awarded projects span cultural celebrations, art installations, public conversations, live performances and more, each meaningfully exploring Virginia’s history, culture and traditions,” said Matthew Gibson, executive director of the state government’s humanities council. “We are thrilled to support organizations that empower Virginians to connect with each other through the humanities, leading to stronger and more empathetic communities across the commonwealth.”

Some of the grant recipients include:

• Belmead on the James Inc. (Drexel-Morrell Center): $5,000 for “Ancestry 100: An African-American Church Collaborative,” a digital file and a graphic exhibit that tell the stories of the African-American churches in Powhatan from the 1800s to today, to be presented at Powhatan’s 2023 Juneteenth Celebration and permanently archived at the Drexel-Morrell Center.

• Birthplace of Country Music: $3,784 for a summer-educator fellowship that will bring two teachers to the Bristol site for summer education and projects.

• George Mason University College of Visual and Performing Arts: $20,000 for “1,001 Plays,” which will support marketing and communications for the free annual play festival that aims to use theater as a means for cross-cultural communications.

• Jewish Museum & Cultural Center (Friends of Chevra T’Helim): $6,502 for “Berkley: A Look Into the Heart of a Neighborhood,” which will allow for the purchase of a digital-touch-screen display for an existing exhibit on immigrant Jews and their impact on the Tidewater area.

• Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia: $4,241 for “Patawomeck Eel Pot Workshop,” a hands-on event in Fredericksburg led by Dr. D. Brad Hatch, a master maker of the Patawomeck eel pot, an enrolled member of the Patawomeck tribe and member of the 2022-23 class of Virginia Humanities’ Folklife Apprenticeship program.

• Rappahannock Tribe of Virginia: $18,385 for “In Our Own Words: Preserving Stories of the Rappahannock Tribe,” a radio-based project designed to pass down wisdom and experiences of elders and train young people to document tribal stories for preservation.

• Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project: $4,510 for “Enslaved in Page County: Bethany Veney’s Narrative Read By Her Descendants,” a reading of the narrative of Bethany Veney, who was born into slavery in the early 1800s.

• St. Luke’s Historic Church & Museum: $5,000 for “17th-Century Isle of Wight County,” an annual two-day event in Smithfield that highlights colonial times through musical performances, thematic lectures and costumed interpreters.

• The American Friends of Lafayette: $20,000 to support the bicentennial commemoration of the Marquis de Lafayette’s 1824-25 farewell visits to Virginia communities.

Founded in 1974 and based at the University of Virginia, the Virginia Humanities Council was created by Congress and is supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities and state government. For information, see the Website at VirginiaHumanities.org.