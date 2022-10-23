Grant funding will aid Marymount’s efforts on cognitive decline

Marymount University’s Center for Optimal Aging has been awarded a grant from the state government’s Alzheimer’s and Related Diseases Research Award Fund.

The funding will support investigation into the feasibility of bringing the Otago Exercise Program to the homes of individuals with dementia, supervised by their care partners.

Dr. Julie Ries, principal investigator and professor of physical therapy at Marymount, has conducted research over the last 15 years on falls-prevention and balance-training programs at clinics with dementia patients.

In recent years, she’s traveled with her students to adult-day-health centers to teach group balance-training classes. However, she discovered that once the classes were completed, the patients’ balance progress would stall out.

“There’s no more balance training once we leave,” Ries said. “It’s not anyone’s fault. The staffing at these centers makes it very difficult for them to take on the intervention. So we’re trying to find a way to do something that would be more sustainable.”

The grant funding will be used by Ries and her team to explore how technology can be used to bring the exercise program directly into patients’ homes.

“We figured this kind of program would be possible because the manpower is within the family,” Ries said. “We’ll start with online oversight, and connect the person with dementia and their care partner with a research assistant.”

The goal is to recruit 24 pairs of patients and caregivers over the course of the project, which will last through mid-2023. They will use a rolling recruitment model in which several pairs start at one point while others would start a few months later.

In addition to her students, Ries will work with several Marymount professors and experts that include Dr. Patricia Heyn, founding director of the Center for Optimal Aging; Dr. Rita Wong, associate vice president for research at Marymount; Dr. Uma Kelekar, associate professor of health-care management; and Dr. Catherine Diaz-Asper, assistant professor of psychology.