Grant funding to aid removal of invasives at park in Oakton

The Fairfax County Park Foundation has received a $20,000 grant to support the removal of invasive plants and replace them with new seedlings at Blake Lane Park in Oakton.

The funding is provided by the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation’s Environmental Education and Stewardship program.

Ailanthus, also known as the “Tree-of-Heaven,” is a host tree for the spotted lanternfly, a rapidly spreading forest pest and a threat to both forests and agriculture in Virginia. It is one of the invasive species that has established a foothold in the park.

To bolster the efforts to eliminate it from Blake Lane Park, officials from the Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) will expand Ailanthus removal to encompass another 1.2 acres in the coming year. Grant funds will go toward purchasing seedlings and replanting this area with shrubs and native trees at a ratio of 100 stems per acre.

Community volunteers, through the Invasive Management Area (IMA) program, have committed to remove invasive plants, replant native seedlings and work to support the long-term health of the forest restoration. Additionally, a FCPA funding match will provide long-term maintenance and community engagement at the site.

The IMA program has been conducting invasive removal and replanting in parkland primarily through the work of organized volunteer community members for nearly 17 years. Since the program began, some 16,441 volunteers have donated 111,236 hours to remove invasive plants from 65 park sites.