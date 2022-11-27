52.6 F
Tysons
Sunday, November 27, 2022
Governor taps Arlingtonian for solar panel
Updated:

Governor taps Arlingtonian for solar panel

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
black solar panels on purple flower field during daytime
Photo by Andres Siimon on Unsplash

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Gov. Youngkin has appointed Michael Walsh Jr. of Arlington, an attorney in private practice, to the Virginia Solar Energy Development and Energy Storage Authority.

