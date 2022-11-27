ArlingtonGovernor taps Arlingtonian for solar panel ArlingtonNewsPolitics Updated: November 27, 2022 Governor taps Arlingtonian for solar panel By Sun Gazette Newspapers November 27, 2022 Share FacebookTwitter Photo by Andres Siimon on Unsplash Must Read ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers - November 27, 2022‘Project Winter Cheer’ aids children of incarcerees SportsDave Facinoli - November 27, 2022Madison wins third straight region football title FeaturedSun Gazette Newspapers - November 26, 2022Grant funding boosts preservation of colonial mansion SportsDave Facinoli - November 26, 2022Potomac School tennis teams second in state FairfaxSun Gazette Newspapers - November 26, 20224 inducted into Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame Sun Gazette Newspapers Gov. Youngkin has appointed Michael Walsh Jr. of Arlington, an attorney in private practice, to the Virginia Solar Energy Development and Energy Storage Authority. TagsGov. YoungkinMichael Walsh Jr.Virginia Solar Energy Development and Energy Storage Authority Share FacebookTwitter Previous articleArlington County Board makes commission appointmentsNext articleGallery Underground to open show with waterfall theme - Advertisement - Latest News ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers - November 27, 2022Arlington NAACP taps leadership for 2023 The Arlington branch of the NAACP has announced officers for 2023, based on election results reported Nov. 26. Michael Hemminger... Arlington ‘Project Winter Cheer’ aids children of incarcerees Sun Gazette Newspapers - November 27, 2022 Arlington Gallery Underground to open show with waterfall theme Sun Gazette Newspapers - November 27, 2022 Arlington Arlington County Board makes commission appointments Sun Gazette Newspapers - November 27, 2022 Sports Madison wins third straight region football title Dave Facinoli - November 27, 2022 - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Arlington NAACP taps leadership for 2023 Arlington Sun Gazette Newspapers - November 27, 2022 ‘Project Winter Cheer’ aids children of incarcerees Arlington Sun Gazette Newspapers - November 27, 2022 Gallery Underground to open show with waterfall theme Arlington Sun Gazette Newspapers - November 27, 2022 Arlington County Board makes commission appointments Arlington Sun Gazette Newspapers - November 27, 2022