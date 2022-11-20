GOPer with Arlington ties wins School Board seat in Manassas

Republicans had no candidate vying for Arlington School Board this year, but a GOP-backed contender with ties to Arlington did win a seat on the Manassas School Board.

Sara Brescia finished second in a field of six for the three seats on the Nov. 8 ballot in Manassas. Democratic-endorsed candidates won the other two seats.

A manager at a cooperative preschool, Brescia ran on a platform of bringing more accountability to the school system and improving academic achievement of students in the Manassas district.

Brescia’s Arlington connection? She is married to Eric Brescia, who at one time was a key policy-development leader for the Arlington County Republican Committee and was a seminal player in John Vihstadt’s successful 2014 Arlington County Board bid.

Eric Brescia in 2009 ran for an Arlington-based House of Delegates seat being vacated by incumbent Democrat Al Eisenberg. He finished second to Democrat Patrick Hope (who has held the seat ever since) in a race that also included Green Party candidate Josh Ruebner.

After marriage, Eric and Sara Brescia departed Arlington for Prince William County, where they are raising their family.

The Arlington School Board has not had a non-Democrat on it since Republican-backed independent Dave Foster won successive terms in 1999 and 2003. This year, Democratic-backed candidate Bethany Sutton defeated independent James Vell Rives IV, who received some unofficial support from the Arlington County Republican Committee but did not seek the formal endorsement of the Arlington GOP.