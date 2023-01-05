GOP setting up nomination process for local General Assembly races

The Arlington County Republican Committee and its counterparts across Northern Virginia are gearing up for the selection of nominees for General Assembly races.

Republican Legislative District Committees, or LDCs, have been set up to determine the nominating process in each of the state Senate and House of Delegates seats in the local area.

“If you’re interested in running for office as a Republican in Arlington, [the Arlington County Republican Committee] will make it as easy as possible for you to navigate the process,” said Matthew Hurtt, spokesman for the Arlington County GOP.

“The committee will not provide preferential treatment to one candidate over another if multiple Republicans file; however, we will ensure all candidates have access to necessary information and resources to successfully navigate the filing process,” Hurtt said.

Two years ago, Republicans fielded candidates in what where then the four House of Delegates seats in Arlington (state Senate seats were not on the ballot). While all GOP candidates fell short, as expected, having candidates on the ballot was seen by Virginia Republicans as boosting enthusiasm for the party, which may have helped Glenn Youngkin win a narrow statewide victory in the race for governor.

In an e-mail to the rank-and-file, Hurtt said he was hopeful Republicans would consider running, even though if victory unlikely.

“These races will go uncontested in the general election unless Arlington Republicans like you step up to run,” he said.

Following redistricting that occurred in 2022, Arlington’s four House of Delegates seats have been reduced to three, and the county’s three seats in the state Senate have declined to two.

Also on the November 2023 ballot in Arlington: two County Board seats, a School Board seat and five constitutional offices (sheriff, commissioner of revenue, commonwealth’s attorney, treasurer and clerk of the Circuit Court). It is the largest number of candidates on the ballot during any year in what effectively is an eight-year election cycle in Virginia.