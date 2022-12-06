GOP seeking ‘happy warriors’ willing to make run for office

Arlington Republicans are unlikely to be able to field candidates for all the offices on the county ballot next November, but retain hopes they may be able to recruit contenders for about half.

“There are 13 opportunities . . . up and down the ballot,” county GOP spokesman Matthew Hurtt said at the Arlington County Republican Committee’s annual awards program, held Nov. 29. It is the political organization’s last formal gathering of 2023.

Contests for County Board, School Board, constitutional offices and General Assembly posts will be on the 2023 ballot. Among the incumbents – Democrats all – Hurtt predicted “about five-ish” will not be seeking re-election.

“You could be the new sheriff in town,” he told the rank-and-file, noting that 21-years-in-office incumbent Beth Arthur has announced plans to retire.

A recent survey of local GOP membership found several prospects who might be willing to throw their hats into the ring. More outreach will be ongoing.

The party has until June to get its campaign slate in place. And while Hurtt acknowledges victory is unlikely, given the dominance of Democrats in the community, he believes it’s important just to have a presence on the ballot.

And, he said, it will be fun.

“We’re happy warriors here,” Hurtt said.