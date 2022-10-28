GOP has its nominee in special election for legislative seat

A little more than a week before a planned “firehouse primary” to pick its nominee for the upcoming 35th District House of Delegates special election, the Fairfax County Republican Committee already has its standard-bearer.

Monique Baroudi will be the GOP nominee taking on Democratic nominee Holly Seibold in the Jan. 10 special election to fill the unexpired term of Del. Mark Keam (D), who resigned in September to accept a job in the Biden administration.

Baroudi had been scheduled to compete with former CIA employee Kevin McGrath in a Nov. 5 party canvass for the GOP nomination, but McGrath withdrew from the race.

Baroudi, who lives in Oakton, supports school safety and the teaching of basic subjects and critical thinking instead of indoctrinating students. She also wishes to lower taxes and create a pro-business environment.

Seibold, a former teacher and nonprofit leader, is campaigning on a platform to protect women’s health-care and abortion access, invest in public schools, protect children from gun violence, bolster small businesses and develop the local workforce.

The 35th District, which runs from the Fair Oaks area to Tysons, has been held by a Democrat since 2003.