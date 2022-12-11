41.8 F
Gobble, gobble: Turkey Trot effort raises $150,000 for safety-net agencies

The 2022 Turkey Trot 5K drew a crowd both to test their skills at a 5K and to raise funds for social-safety-net agencies. (Photo by Alex Sakes)

The annual Arlington Turkey Trot, held on Thanksgiving Day, raised $150,000 to support social-safety-net initiatives in the community, according to organizers.

Approximately 3,000 runners took part, with the funds raised going to 18 beneficiary organizations. (A complete list of recipients can be found at https://arlingtonturkeytrot.org/beneficiaries.)

The event draws a huge crowd to the Lyon Park community each year. Since its inception, the race has generated more than $1 million in support for organizations that include the Arlington Food Assistance Center, Arlington Thrive, Bridges to Independence and more.

The race was founded in 2006 by Brian Webster, then the pastor at Christ Church, and his wife Diane. The church’s sponsorship continues under pastor Billy Boyce.

Race director Mark Riley earlier this year was among those honored with the Arlington Community Foundation’s William T. Newman Jr. Spirit of Community Award.

