50.1 F
Tysons
Saturday, December 3, 2022
type here...
FairfaxGirl walking home from school reports suspicious driver
FairfaxNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

Girl walking home from school reports suspicious driver

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
blue bmw car in a dark room
Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

A juvenile was walking home from her designated school bus stop near Fairway Drive and Old Courthouse Road, N.E. on Dec. 1 at 2:31 p.m. when she observed a transit van parked across Fairway Drive, Vienna police said.

As the juvenile walked past the van, the driver made a U-turn and proceeded to pass her with the passenger-side door open, police said.

Although the male driver did not make contact with the juvenile, she decided it would be safest to walk back toward her bus stop, where two people were walking their dogs, and contact her mother to pick her up, police said.

Previous article
New CEO tapped for Wesley Housing
Next article
Police: Delivery driver accused of stealing from tip jar
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Police: Multiple armed-robbery incidents reported

The Arlington County Police Department reported a number of armed-robbery incidents over the past week. • On Nov. 25 at...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.