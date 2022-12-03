Girl walking home from school reports suspicious driver

A juvenile was walking home from her designated school bus stop near Fairway Drive and Old Courthouse Road, N.E. on Dec. 1 at 2:31 p.m. when she observed a transit van parked across Fairway Drive, Vienna police said.

As the juvenile walked past the van, the driver made a U-turn and proceeded to pass her with the passenger-side door open, police said.

Although the male driver did not make contact with the juvenile, she decided it would be safest to walk back toward her bus stop, where two people were walking their dogs, and contact her mother to pick her up, police said.