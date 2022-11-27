52.6 F
Gallery Underground to open show with waterfall theme

long-exposure photo of lake with waterfall at daytime
Photo by Jeffrey Workman on Unsplash

Gallery Underground, an initiative of the Arlington Artists Alliance, will present “In the Flow: A Celebration of Waterfalls,” featuring the work of artist Mark Coffey, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 30 at the gallery, located at the Crystal City Shops at 2100 Crystal Drive.

Coffey is a long-time member of the alliance, and will be moving out of the area by the end of the year. The exhibition “not only captures the meditative awe of waterfalls, but also Coffey’s gratitude for his years spent with us,” exhibition organizers said.

“The beauty and energy of flowing water invites us into a peaceful, meditative state of being,” Coffey said, noting that a waterfall continues to sing and dance “whether it’s surrounded by appreciative admirers or whether it’s alone in the middle of the night with only the moon and stars to see and hear.”

And opening reception is slated for Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m., and will feature the Arlington Chorale.

The gallery is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonartistsalliance.org/gallery-underground.

