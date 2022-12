The Barter Players will present “Frosty” on Monday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center.

The holiday tale features a young orphan named Billy and a snowman that has come to life.

“Join them on a thrilling quest through New York City as they discover that the real magic of the season is love,” producers said.

Tickets are $10 for McLean residents, $12-$15 for others. For information, call (703) 790-0123 or see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.