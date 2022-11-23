Four Potomac School runners earn all-state honors

Four runners on the Potomac School girls cross country team this season earned all-state honors because of their top-20 individual finishes at the Division I state championship high-school meet on the Woodberry Forest course.

The runners helped the team finish third in the state meet. The third place was the team’s highest ever in the Division I state meet. In 2006, the team did win the Division II state championship.

Making all-state was sophomore Arielle Kouyoumdjian for her fifth-place finish in the state meet in 20:29, senior Genevieve Harris in 11th (21:08), junior Kate Tuttle in 12th (21:15) and junior Emmy Holland in 19th (21:46).

The team’s fifth finisher in the meet was sophomore Kate Choi in 46th (23:21).

Sponsored

Those five helped the team finish third in the earlier Independent School League championship meet.