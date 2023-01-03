Four basketball teams finish 3-0 in holiday tournaments

The Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars in girls action and the Langley Saxons in girls and boys play each finished 3-0 in holiday high-school basketball tournaments.

Madison won the Title IX Holiday Tournament in Upper Marlboro, Md., defeating Duval, 57-13, Anacostia, 57-15, and Parkdale, 42-24.

The defending Class 6 public-school state-champion Warhawks improved to 9-2 with the victory.

Kayla Dixon scored 12 points and had four rebounds and three steals against Duval to lead Madison. She made two three-pointers. Sarah Link had 11 points and four rebounds; Stella Gougoufkas had eight points; Avery Griepentrog had eight points, eight rebounds, four blocks and two steals; and Maya Mathis scored six.

Griepentrog had 16 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in the victory over Anacostia. Dixon added 12 points, three steals and three assists; Link scored nine with eight rebounds and three assists; Sara Becker scored six; and Gougoufkas had four points and six boards.

In the win over Parkdale, Griepentrog had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to go with two steals. Gougoufkas scored 16, and Link had eight points, 14 rebounds and three assists.

Madison opens Concorde District play with a Jan. 10 home game against the Chantilly Chargers. Before that, the Warhawks face the host West Potomac Wolverines in non-district action Jan. 7.

* The Langley boys won the long-running Mount Vernon tournament, defeating Christ Chapel, 52-44, in the championship game behind 22 points from tournament Most Valuable Player Ryan Bradshaw.

In the semifinals, Langley defeated host Mount Vernon, 49-46, as Brendan Mansinne scored 12.

Langley opened the tournament with a 70-47 blowout win over Avalon.

With the three victories, Langley improved its overall record to 7-5 and upped its winning streak to five games.

* The Langley girls (9-3) defeated Freedom-Woodbridge, 51-31, Urbana, 51-32, and Sandy Spring, 56-8, at the Jingle Bell Tournament at Bishop O’Connell High School.

In the win over Urbana, Langley’s Anya Rahman scored 28 points to go with five rebounds and two steals. She made three three-pointers.

The opponents were prearranged for the eight-team tournament, which was not a bracket-play event.

* The Marshall Statesmen finished third with a 2-1 record at the girls Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School. Marshall point guard Adora Nwude was chosen to the all-tournament team.

Marshall defeated Hayfield, 51-40, in the first round, lost to champion Potomac School, 48-37, in the semifinals, then downed Falls Church, 59-33, in the consolation game.

* The Oakton Cougars upped their record to 11-1 and winning streak to seven by finishing 3-0 in their own girls Cougar Holiday Classic.

Oakton was consistent in the point-total for all three games, scoring 46 points twice and 44 in their other contest. The Cougars defeated Thomas Jefferson, 46-27, in their first game, South County, 46-30, in their second and Seton School, 44-37, in their third.

The opponents were prearranged for the eight-team tournament, which was not a bracket-play event.

* The Flint Hill Huskies (5-1) finished 3-0 at the Cougar Holiday Classic over the holiday break in girls action.

Flint Hill defeated Fairfax, 29-21, Thomas Jefferson, 36-30, and Mount Vernon, 43-37, in the non-district games.

The opponents were prearranged for the eight-team tournament, which was not a bracket-play event.

* The Potomac School Panthers (8-5) nipped Life Christian Academy, 56-55, and downed host Benedictine, 56-44, butt lost to Bullis, 67-28, at the 56th annual Benedictine Capital City Classic in Richmond.