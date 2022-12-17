Found in damaged vehicle, woman is charged with intoxication

A Vienna police officer on Dec. 15 at 2:40 a.m. observed a vehicle in the parking lot at Cedar Lane School, 101 Cedar Lane, S.W. The vehicle had sustained significant damage and there was a woman inside on the passenger side.

Upon interacting with the woman, the officer detected signs of impairment and the woman could not explain what she was doing in the parking lot, police said.

Police arrested the 40-year-old Vienna woman and took her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged her with being drunk in public.

Authorities had her vehicle towed from the parking lot.