Forum to look at future of waste-management

red yellow and green trash bins
Photo by Nareeta Martin on Unsplash

A coalition of environmental and energy organizations will host a forum on “Zero Waste: Building a Better Community, Reimagining Our Waste-Management System” on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in an online format.

The event will feature an online panel of experts from Arlington, Baltimore and Washington state discussing the future of waste. It will be moderated by Carrie Thompson, chair of the Arlington County government’s Solid Waste Committee.

Sponsoring organizations include the Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions, EcoAction Arlington, Sierra Club River Chapter, Leaders in Energy and Alliance for Regional Cooperation.

For information and registration, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3jAK5uu.

