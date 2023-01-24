Former School Board member Kanninen honored for service

Former Arlington School Board member Barbara Kanninen recently was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association as a Regional School Board Member of the Year.

Kanninen and JoWanda Rollins-Fells of the Caroline County School Board were recognized for their boardsmanship qualities and active involvement in promoting student achievement.

This award can be given to one school board member per VSBA region each year. This is the 21st year that awards have been presented.

Kanninen was elected to the Arlington School in 2015 and served two four-year terms, including several stints as chair, before departing the board in December after opting not to seek a third term.